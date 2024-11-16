NDLEA lauds QNET’s empowerment initiatives for Nigerian youths

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lauded QNET’s empowerment initiatives, describing them as a vital tools in curbing illicit drug-related activities among Nigerian youth.

By Funmilola Gboteku

Speaking to journalists at the QNET Expo on Saturday, Commander, Tin-Can Island Port Strategic Command, Lagos, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, expressed enthusiasm for QNET’s people-centric approach and diverse product line, which iincluded health products, cosmetics, luxury watches, and jewellery.

Ofoyeju said that QNET’s registered products and business model had the potential to generate wealth, increase productivity, and provide alternative sources of income for young Nigerians.

He emphasised that engaging youth meaningfully and practically was crucial in preventing their involvement in crime and illicit activities.

“QNET’s empowerment initiatives aligns with our goals at NDLEA. We welcome companies that promote healthy lifestyles and provide opportunities for youth development,” Ofoyeju said.

He said that QNET’S aim to promote economic growth would reduce unemployment and empower Nigerian youth to make informed choices.

Ofoyeju urged young Nigerians to seize advantage of QNET’s empowerment opportunities, citing its potential to transform lives and communities.

Ofoyeju’s said that collaborative efforts were necessary in addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

Similarly, The Chief Executive Officer of Transblue Ltd., Mr Akeem Ajisafe (partner company to QNET) emphasised that the company’s presence in Nigeria offered unlimited economic opportunities for citizens, particularly the youth.

According to Ajisafe, QNET’s direct selling model empowers Nigerians by providing relative knowledge and skills to succeed in business.

“What we are doing here is empowerment, opening doors of opportunities to every Nigerian,” he said.

Ajisafe explained that QNET’s programme teaches individuals how to sell, make money, and convince others, eliminating the need for initial capital or office space.

He noted that through QNET’s Independent Representative (IR) system, individuals could market products, earn commissions, and create a sustainable income stream.

Ajisafe further said that this opportunity was crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth and youth development.

He urged Nigerians to understand the value QNET has brought to the country and support its success, adding that with collective support, Nigeria could tap into QNET’s vast economic potential.

Also, QNET’s Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, said the company was setting its sights on expanding its footprint in Nigeria as the country’s direct-selling industry experiences rapid growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that QNET Expo showcased various wellness and lifestyle products, demonstrating the company’s commitment to quality and innovation.

Also, the QNET Expo in Lagos is aimed at empowering over 8000 Nigerian youths with direct selling skills and knowledge. (NAN)