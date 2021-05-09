NDLEA intercepts75.8kg of cannabis in Ondo, Rivers

May 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 75.8kg of cannabis in Ondo and Rivers states.

The agency made the disclosure statement issued by NDLEA of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that operatives of the agency in Ondo intercepted and seized 60 kilogrammes of cannabis, following a tip-off.

Babafemi said that during the operation, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Matado street, Akure, Akure South Local Area of the .

Babafemi quoted the acting Commander of NDLEA in Ondo , Callys Alumona, as saying that the was raided at 9:45 . and that the suspect  was arrested when he was about to evacuate the  consignment outside the state.

Similarly, Babafemi said that another drug dealer and suspected robber was also arrested by officers of Rivers command of the agency in Iroko village.

He said that 15.8 kilogrammes of cannabis and 16 SIM cards were recovered from him.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Commander in Rivers, Rachael Shelleng, as saying that further investigation would unravel other criminal activities perpetrated by the suspect.

The statement also quoted NDLEA Chairman, Brig.- Gen. Marwa (retd.), as commending the Ondo and Rivers commands of the agency and urging not to rest on their oars.

Marwa said: “ am particularly impressed with the speed with which the officers of our FCT command disrupted the online drug trafficking cartel that has been ravaging the nation’s capital for more than three years.

must commend and their counterparts in Ondo and Rivers for their recent feats”. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,