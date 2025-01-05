NDLEA intercepts wanted kingpin, Nollywood filmmaker over illicit drug shipment

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a wanted drug kingpin and Lagos socialite, 61-year-old Alhaja Aishat Elediye over illicit drug shipment.

By Ibironke Ariyo

This is contained in a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested on Jan. 1 in her mansion at Okota area of Lagos following the interception of a truckload of illicit drug consignment from her staff.

Babafemi said the suspect, known as “Iya Ruka” in the drug world, and “Alhaja Elediye” in the social circle, has had her true identity shrouded in mystery for years.

This, he said, was while she remained on the wanted list of NDLEA for leading one of the drug cartels operating in the Mushin area of Lagos.

According to him, the lid was however blown off her invincibility when NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a truck carrying 44 jumbo sacks containing 1,540 kilograms of imported hemp.

Babafemi said that the truck was driven by one of her staff, 41-years-old, Abideen Adio.

“The operatives, thereafter, stormed her hideout at 33 Adebayo Oyewole street, off Ago Palace way, Okota, where they arrested her.

“On the surface, the suspect is a businesswoman, who imports fabrics and shoes from China but beneath is a massive illicit drug trade.

“She is also recognized as the Iyalaje of Blessing Sisters, an influential club of society women in Lagos.”

Babafemi disclosed that In another major operation, NDLEA officers on Dec. 27 arrested a US-trained Hollywood and Nollywood filmmaker, Eme Mbadiwe, for drug trafficking in Lagos.

Babafemi said that the suspect, who was also a motivational speaker, was nabbed at his Lekki Hotel room.

According to him, the arrest followed the arrest of his partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu earlier on the same day at a warehouse in Ajao estate Ikeja.

He said that Ugochukwu was sent by Mbadiwe to collect a shipment of 33 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 17.30 kilograms.

He said the drugs arrived at the Import Shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja on Dec. 24 from the United States on a Delta Airline flight, concealed in large wooden boxes.(NAN)