NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

By Ibironke Ariyo

NDLEA has intercepted various illicit drugs ranging from Skunk and Indian hemp in Lagos and Ogun.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that NDLEA operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle driven by one Mukaila Idowu, conveying 88.3kg skunk at Otedola Bridge, Ikeja area of Lagos.

He added that another suspect, Joseph Friday was arrested on Saturday at Iyana Ira, Lagos with 58.7kg of Indian hemp concealed inside his Toyota Camry car.

Also on May 3, NDLEA operatives busted a mini factory where a suspect, Bakare Taofeek was producing “skucchies’’ around Safari Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

“Exhibits recovered from him were 4kg black currant drink (Zobo) mixed with Indian hemp, 255 litres of “skucchies’’ and 1,880 tablets of tramadol.

“Three deep freezers, 735 grams of Indian hemp, two 2 gas cylinders and two cooking pots,’’ he stated.

NDLEA officers attached to courier firms also intercepted blocks of compressed brown methamphetamine packaged as soap bars weighing 1.54 kilograms going to Australia.

The seizure at a courier house in Lagos on Tuesday was a follow-up operation to an earlier interception of 3.389kg of the same substance on February 23.

A suspected drug courier, Paul Adetigbe who delivered the previous parcel was eventually arrested with the latest consignment, Babafemi added. (NAN)