NDLEA intercepts shipments of Loud from Canada in Lagos

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it intercepted 532 parcels of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) at the Tincan Seaport, Lagos State.

The agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs, which weighed 265.25kg were found inside a black Toyota Sienna bus, on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

He said that the bus was one of the three vehicles in a container marked MSMU 6029570 coming from Montreal, Canada.

“The seizure was made during a 100 per cent joint examination with men of Customs Service and other stakeholders.

“The following day, Thursday, the operatives recorded yet another seizure of 75 parcels of the same substance weighing 37.5kg in a container marked FSCU-9274613, that came from Canada,”he said.

In another development, In Adamawa, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, with the support of men of operation Farauta Sector 3, Mayo Belwa, detained a 49-year-old Joseph Peter over an alleged drug trafficking.

Babafemi said that the suspect was found with 425 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 291.200kg in his Toyota Camry car marked Lagos KSF 381 HM.

The NDLEA spokesman said the suspect claimed he was bringing the consignment from Edo to be delivered in Yola, Adamawa.

Also, two suspects: Adekunle Adebayo, 50, and Yahaya Mamuda, 35, were apprehended and detained at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano on Tuesday with 29.5kg cannabis.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Lagos also recovered 1,169 kilogrammes of the same psychoactive substance concealed in a bus along Orchid road, Ajah on Sunday Aug. 4.

According to him, no less than 1,230.00kg of cannabis was destroyed on three hectares of farmland at Ikeje forest, Edimogo village, Igalamela/ Odolu Local Government Area, Kogi on Friday.

“This was carried out by NDLEA officers supported by men of the Nigerian Army while the owner, Danjuma Maji, 40, was detained, “he said.(NAN)