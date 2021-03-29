Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted illicit drugs worth over N2 billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA,) Ikeja, Lagos.

The agency also arrested three suspected traffickers in connection with drugs crime.

The Agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The statement quoted the Commander, NDLEA MMIA’s Special command, Ahmadu Garba as saying that one of the suspects (names withheld) was arrested on Sunday, March 28.

Garba said that the suspect was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc.

A 7.1 kg of Methamphetamine, carefully concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase was found in possession of the suspect.

According to the statement, the illicit substance was bound for Spain with a street value of over N2 billion.

“Unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the surge in the price of these drugs.

“For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from $200 to $600 per gramme due supply cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike,’’ Garba stated.

In a related development, Garba said that the Command equally intercepted a suspect at Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the airport with 800 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

He said that the operatives also seized 19.950 kg of green leaves suspected to be khat, adding that the cannabis, cleverly concealed in foodstuff, was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow-up operation, he said that another suspect was also arrested in connection with the seized 800 grammes of cannabis.

He said that investigations were ongoing with a view to establishing more leads and getting the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

The statement also quoted the Chairman, NDLEA retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending men and officers of the command for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa reiterated the agency’s commitment to launching offensive action against the activities of drug barons and traffickers wherever they are across Nigeria. (NAN)

