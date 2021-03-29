NDLEA intercepts over N2bn illicit drugs at Lagos airport

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted illicit drugs worth over N2 billion the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA,) Ikeja, Lagos.

The agency also arrested three suspected traffickers in connection drugs crime.

The Agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, announced this in a statement on Monday .

The statement quoted the Commander, NDLEA MMIA’s Special command, Ahmadu Garba as saying that of the suspects (names withheld) was arrested on , March 28.

Garba said that the suspect was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc.

A 7.1 kg of Methamphetamine, carefully concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase was found in possession of the suspect.

According to the statement, the illicit substance was bound Spain a street value of over N2 billion.

“Unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible the surge in the price of these drugs.

instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from $200 to $600 per gramme due cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike,’’ Garba stated.

In a related , Garba said that the Command equally intercepted a suspect Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the airport 800 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

He said that the operatives also seized 19.950 kg of green leaves suspected to be khat, adding that the cannabis, cleverly concealed in foodstuff, was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow-up operation, he said that another suspect was also arrested in connection with the seized 800 grammes of cannabis.

He said that investigations were ongoing with a view to establishing more leads and getting the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

The statement also quoted the Chairman, NDLEA retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending men and officers of the command for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa reiterated the agency’s commitment to launching offensive action against the activities of drug barons and traffickers wherever they are across Nigeria. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,