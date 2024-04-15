NDLEA intercepts N3.2m counterfeit cash, lethal illicit substance

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a commercial bus conveying N3.2 million counterfeit cash in Lokoja, Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the counterfeit cash were owned by three suspects, eight-month pregnant Favour Peter, 24, Esther Adukwu, 27, and Ochigbo Michael, 39.

He said the suspects were arrested at Jabi park in Abuja in a follow-up operation on Tuesday, April 9, leading to seizure of the fake naira notes.

He also said that NDLEA officers, in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Navy Ship Lugard base, Lokoja, intercepted 37 year-old Aliyu Lawal, along Lokoja-Abuja Road.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested on Monday, April 8 and 620 blocks of cannabis weighing 310kg were recovered from him.

According to him, 10 sacks of the same psychoactive substance weighing 98kg were seized along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja express way by NDLEA operatives.

“The suspect, Jama Obodo, 44, was arrested in a commercial bus coming from Ilesha in Osun, enroute Taraba on Wednesday April 10.”

Meanwhile, In Cross River, a 40-year-old widow and mother of two, Mrs Theodora Ita, was on Monday, April 8, arrested at Bassey Edom, Calabar.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested by NDLEA operatives for producing and selling a lethal New Psychoactive Substance, (NPS), locally called ‘Combine’.

This, he said, was a mixture of different strains of cannabis and opioids soaked in raw gin.

“As at the time of her arrest, 18 litres of the dangerous substance in used paint drums were recovered from her.

“In her statement, she claimed she started the illicit drug production and distribution in October 2023,” he said.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo