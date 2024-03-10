NDLEA intercepts illicit drug consignment in commercial bus engine, arrests 2 grandpas

Operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a consignment of Indian hemp and other psychoactive drugs hidden in the engine compartment of a commercial bus travelling interstate.

Spokesman of the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs, weighing at least 5.2kg, were intercepted on Thursday on Gbongan-Ibadan Road in Osun.

He added that the 35-year-old driver of the bus who took responsibility for the concealment was taken into custody for investigation.

“On Wednesday, the previous day, a 26-year-old lady, who produces and distributes “skuchies’’ was arrested in Osogbo, during a raid on her hideout.

“At least, 16.5 litres of skuchies and different quantities of molly and Indian hemp were recovered from her during the raid,’’ Babafemi stated.

Molly acts both as a stimulant and hallucinogen, producing an energising effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives arrested a 70-year-old grandfather, and a 65-year-old man in Borno on Saturday for drug trafficking.

They were arrested in Maiduguri and Gamboru-Ngala respectively alongside a 24-year-old and a 28-year-old.

Babafemi said that 32,000 ampoules of tramadol injection were recovered from them.

“Also on Saturday, NDLEA operatives at Geidam in Yobe intercepted a Volkswagen Golf 3 car heading to Gagamari in Niger Republic.

“The 28-year-old driver was to deliver 40 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 24.5kg to a dealer.

“Forty-two cartons, containing 8,400 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,260kg were also recovered from a 29-year-old driver, on Katsina Road, Kaduna on Tuesday March 5.

“In Kano State, a 35-year-old was arrested for being in possession of 62kg of Indian hemp at Gadar Tamburawa area, where a 40-year-old was also nabbed with 244 bottles of codeine syrup,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives also arrested a 28-year-old man on Kano-Maiduguri Road on Thursday with 49,800 pills of tramadol.

“In Lagos State, NDLEA operatives arrested a man at Igbo Elerin area on Wednesday and seized 84 litres of “skuchies’’, 1.1 litres of codeine syrup, 4kg of Indian hemp and 800 tablets of tramadol from him,’’ he stated.

The NDLEA spokesman also stated that operatives arrested at least eight suspects on Friday when they raided the notorious Karu abattoir drug joint in the FCT.

The operatives recovered 51.3kg of Indian hemp in the raid.

In Plateau, two suspects, aged 45 years and 38 years were arrested on Monday, March 4 at Zawan, in Jos South Local Government Area while in possession of Indian hemp weighing 611.438kg.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA officers intercepted a Zaria, Kaduna State-bound commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra on Wednesday March 6 in Kogi.

He added that NDLEA operatives also intercepted 8,580 pills of tramadol and exol-5 from a 40-year-old suspect on Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway in the outgone week.

“In Enugu, operatives raided some lockup shops at New Market on March 5 and seized 371.42kg Indian hemp and 9.49g of methamphetamine,’’ Babafemi also stated.

He added that the NDLEA chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, commended its officers in Borno, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Osun, Lagos, Plateau, Enugu, Yobe and FCT for jobs well done in the outgone week.

Marwa charged the officers and their colleagues in other formations nationwide not to rest on their oars as they continued to intensify their drug demand and supply reduction activities. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo