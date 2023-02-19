NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound 58kg cocaine, meth at Lagos, Abuja airports

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday said it had intercepted consignments of cocaine, methamphetamine and ephedrine.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Babafemi said the consignment was being transported to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Cyprus.

He said the interception was made at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA) Abuja and some courier companies.

Babafemi also said at least three traders at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo area of Lagos (names withheld) had been arrested in connection with the consignments.

He added that they attempted to export 52.10kg of ephedrine, a precursor chemical and active ingredient for the production of methamphetamine.

Babafemi also added that they were concealed in bunches of fishing threads and packed among other items in jumbo sacks.

He said they were intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Lagos airport on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

‘It took the painstaking efforts of NDLEA officers and deployment of sniffer dogs to be able to discover the complex mode of concealment of the illicit substance.

“At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja, vigilant operatives of the agency on Monday. Feb. 13 intercepted a 29-year-old man.

“He was arrested while attempting to board Turkish airline flight TK0624 going through Istanbul to Cyprus, with 4.5kg of methamphetamine concealed in false bottoms of his travelling bag.

“The suspect claimed he was running a boutique business in Enugu before he decided to travel to Cyprus for a degree in Business Administration,” he said.

Babafemi said operatives intercepted two cocaine consignments weighing 400 grams each, going to United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, at three different courier firms in Lagos.

He said they were hidden in walls of cartons used for packaging, adding that two other consignments containing 500 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine were also blocked.

This, Babafemi said, was blocked from being shipped to New Zealand after they were discovered concealed in food items. (NAN)