NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound drug consignments

The consignment concealed in steel bolts and shea butter

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted two parcels, containing Cocaine and Amphetamine concealed in steel bolts and shea butter.

This is contained in a statement by NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy , Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, (DOGI), attached to a courier firm in Lagos on Wednesday May 15, intercepted the consignments.

He said the cocaine which weighed 587g, was concealed in eight steel bolt screws going to China.

He also said the Amphetamine consignment packed in vape pens and hidden in shea butter was going to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile. Attempt by Emeka Nwadiaro (a.k.a Mega) to export 3.6kg Loud, a strain of cannabis concealed in 36 water flasks to Dubai, UAE was also thwarted.

Babafemi said that the attempt was foiled at a logistic company in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Thursday May 16.

“A swift follow up operation led to the arrest of the owner of the consignment, Emeka Nwadiaro in Onitsha, Anambra, same day, “ he said.

Also, NDLEA operatives in Lagos intercepted a mercedes benz bus loaded with 840kg cannabis and arrested the driver, Samuel Henry, at Olojo in Ojo area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that another suspect, Lawal Adam was nabbed along Otukpo road, Aliade, Benue on Friday, May 17 with 75,000 pills of opioids including tramadol and exol-5.

“Two suspects: Olisa Etisi, 32, and Jonathan Umeh, 25, were arrested along Owerri – Onitsha road, Imo.

This followed the discovery by NDLEA operatives of a big gas cylinder used to conceal six blocks of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 3.85kg, “he said.

In another development, Babafemi said that a 70-year-old Adamu Mohammed was arrested at Mbulamel, Biu area of Borno on Thursday, May 16 with two kg cannabis and 33.55 grams of diazepam.

Babafemi said that another suspected drug trafficker, Gaddafi Sani, 27, was arrested with 30kg of cannabis along Abuja-Kaduna road, Kaduna.(NAN)