NDLEA intercepts 856 kgs illicit drugs, uncovers banned syrup

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State says it has intercepted 856.078 kilograms of illicit drugs in the state between September and October.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, who made the disclosure to newsmen on Thursday, also revealed that the agency discovered an illegal manual clandestine laboratory that produced cough syrup with codeine.

Abdul said: “We intercepted 644.893 kilograms of Canavis sativa, 150.271 kilograms of Psychotropic substance, 9.2 grams of Cocaine, 2.5 grams of Heroin, while other substances weighing 60.900 kilograms were intercepted.’’

According to him, the statistic represents a sharp decline of abuse and trafficking menace in the state, adding that the discovery of the illegal laboratory is part of NDLEA’s efforts at fighting drug abuse.

Abdul also disclosed that recent statistics on drug abuse and trafficking had put Kano State on the 6th position, as against the 3rd rating previously.

The commander said: “The discovery of the illegal clandestine laboratory led to the interception of nine kilograms of codeine powder, 25 kilogrammes of cough syrup with codeine and 60 kilogrammes of some precursor chemicals.’’

According to him, the Kano command of the NDLEA is working tirelessly in curtailing drug abuse challenges in the state and the country in general.

He said during the period under review, no fewer than 50 hotspots were dislodged in more than 30 locations within and outside Kano metropolis.

He noted that the command also arrested two suspected armed robbers with a pistol and some assorted weapons, adding that they would soon be transferred to the police for further investigation.

The commander said that during the months under review, 17 cases were charged to court, bringing the total pending cases to 89, while six convictions were secured.

He added that the command had achieved a lot, especially in the area of drug demand reduction.

“This was achieved through enlightenment campaign and educating the public on the dangers, effects and consequences of drug abuse and trafficking.

“Also during the period, seven regular clients were admitted and two were discharged, while 57 drug users were referred for counseling,’’ he disclosed. (NAN)