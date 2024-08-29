NDLEA intercepts 60 bags of Ghanian ‘Loud’, others in boats

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted no fewer than 60 jumbo bags of Ghanian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing 2,400kg in Lagos.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said this while decorating eight officers of the Marine Command of the agency with their new ranks and commendation letters on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Marwa has approved special promotion for the eight officers of the command for their brave and professional conduct.

This was during the operation to arrest drug traffickers and interdict canoes and boats moving illicit drugs from Ghana to Nigeria through the Lagos waterways.

NAN reports that the promoted officers are Dick Aaron Dick, Alabi Mayowa, Gabriel Ubokikwan, Aso Daniel John, Abdul Emmanuel Sule, Ngabolo Victor Sonpano, Jonah Emmanuel Sule and Membe Gabriel.

Marwa said “every time we have a breakthrough, it tells the world a story about the new NDLEA we are working hard to build.

“It also reinforces our conviction as an organisation that we are on the right track. So, an occasion such as this is a source of pride for me.”

Justifying the essence of the special promotion and commendation, the NDLEA boss said “In this case, we have officers who exhibited bravery and an unwavering sense of duty in the face of adversity on the waterways.

“They stopped an attempt by a criminal gang to smuggle 60 jumbo bags of illicit drugs from a neighbouring country.

“Despite obvious attempts to thwart our interdiction bid, our officers were resilient and prevailed over the situation.

“It is in recognition of their gallantry that they are given special promotion and we are holding this ceremony to decorate them. This is keeping with our culture of rewarding hard work, results and sacrifice.”

Marwa said that the reward scheme was also part of the sweeping reforms he instituted in the past three years to motivate officers to raise their performance level.

“Under this scheme, we have instituted the bi-annual Command Awards and Commendation as well as special promotion for deserving officers, among other measures.

“I must say that the eight officers I will be decorating shortly showed bravery and dedication to duty and are deserving of a reward.

Marwa, who recapped the details of the particular operation said that the Special Marine Squad received actionable intelligence at 3am on Aug 23.

He said that they immediately swung into action and intercepted a boat along Alfa beach, in Lekki, Lagos adding that another boat was equally sighted.

“They however faced some unfavourable encounter in the process of intercepting the second boat, but in the face of violent provocation, our officers did not lose focus, as they went ahead to recover the exhibits.“They were able to seize 60 bags of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing 2, 400 kgs. They successfully arrested a suspect, who is Ghanaian and impounded the exhibit boat powered by three outboard engines,”he said.

Marwa said that the action of the officers in the night was significant for two reasons saying that First, it was an affirmation that the agency had been successful at making the normal trafficking routes through the airport and land borders impenetrable.

“Hence, traffickers seeking alternative routes are trying to turn to the waterways.

“The second significance is that such traffickers will meet their Waterloo even on the waterways because of the presence of our Marine Command. Those who have been following the development in NDLEA are aware that we now have a full-fledged Marine Command with well trained divers,”he said.

The NDLEA boss said that in the recent past months, the agency had been reinforcing the Command with equipment and training while commending the UK Home Office International Operations.

“What this crop of officers did is a loud statement to trafficking organisations that NDLEA will continue to work with other security agencies and stakeholders.

“We will also ensure that our waterways are not safe routes for drug traffickers just as the airports, seaports and land borders,”he said.

The NDLEA chairman tasked the officers on the need to sustain the momentum of the trajectory and also protect the integrity of the job .

This, he said entailed that they should be mindful of their actions and activities in the line of duty or off duty.”

“I expect them and every officer not to rest on their oars. There is so much work to do out there, and there are dangers involved.

“As long as we conduct our operations in line with established SOPs, as these officers did, and as long as we don’t compromise our mandate, we shall always prevail, without casualty and without erring in our action”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the team leader, Dick expressed gratitude to the NDLEA boss for transforming the agency to an efficient and result-oriented organisation through purposeful and exemplary leadership.

Dick said that the special promotion and commendation would not only motivate him and his colleagues to do more but would equally inspire other personnel of the agency to be exceptional in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)