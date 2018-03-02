NDLEA intercepts 404.9kg marijuana in FCT, nabs 7 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 404.9 kg of cannabis sativa, popularly known as marijuana, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Spokesman of the FCT Command of the agency, Mr Peter Adegbe, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday.

Adegbe also said seven suspects were arrested in connection with the contraband which, according to him, was seized between Feb. 11 and 15.

He explained that 127.9 kg of the contraband was intercepted in Abuja, while 173kg and another 104kg was seized in two separate incidents at Abaji on its way to the nation’s capital.

The NDLEA spokesman said the suspects had been charged to court, adding that the agency is determined to make the FCT a no-go area for drug peddlers.

“These merchants of death are advised to give up the business or continue to experience losses and a date with jail,” he said. (NAN)