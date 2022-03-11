NDLEA intercepts 3m opioid caps at Lagos terminal 

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has intercepted three million capsules of opioids at Jaelith Bonded Container Terminal under Tincan seaport in Apapa area of Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi , said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.Babafemi said that the seizure of 3million capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol weighing 1,500kg was made on March 7, 2022.He said that it followed a similar operation in which anti-narcotic officers of the agency also intercepted 8,613kg of Loud cannabis.This he said was smuggled in from Ghana through the waterways at the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos the previous day, March 6.Babafemi said that the seized drugs at the bonded terminal were discovered during a joint examination of a 20ft container, SUDU 7774749 with men of Customs service.

‘Though the consignment was said to have originated from Ningbo province in China and falsely labelled as containing 271 packages of “insulating fittings, faucet water closet (WC), industrial office printing machine.“Investigations revealed that information on the bill of laden and shipping documents were fake.

“Further investigations uncovered that the container originated from India and arrived in Nigeria Apapa port on Feb. 10.‘Findings showed that the Tramadol found and labelled as Tafrodol 120mg is actually Tapentadol, which is more dangerous and potent opioid than Tramadol.It was also discovered that the container, SUDU 7774749 was consigned from India in Nhava Sheva port, then transloaded through Morocco and Ghana to Nigeria.Meanwhile, based on credible intelligence, operatives of the Lagos Command of the Agency in the early hours of March 6 intercepted a consignment of Cannabis Sativa (Loud).Babafemi said the consignment was weighing 8,613kg and smuggled from Ghana through the waterways to the Eko Atlantic Beach side, Victoria Island.

“Some drivers and their assistants: Adeyemi Bayioku, 31; Godwin Anya, 28; Yusuf Taofik, 20, and Adeniyi Adelaja, 19, who were on ground to load the shipment into their vehicles were promptly arrested.“They were arrested with two trucks, a Siena space bus, Peugeot Boxer bus and a Toyota Camry car was also seized from them, ” he said.Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the Tincan port and Lagos Command of the agency for their vigilance and commitment to the mission to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.Marwa also applauded the current synergy and working relationship between the Agency and other law enforcement agencies in the country. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

