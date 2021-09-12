NDLEA intercepts 24,311kgs of heroin, codeine in Lagos port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 24, 311 kgs of heroin and codeine, as well as Arizona and Colorado variants of cannabis in fresh drug busts in Lagos.

NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, who revealed this in a statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, in Abuja, added that the seizure was made at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, in Lagos state.

NAN reports that the NDLEA had in a similarly action a week ago intercepted N6 billion worth of Amphetamine, popularly known as ‘jihadists’ drug’ at the Apapa port in Lagos.

Babafemi noted that the first seizure was on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of MMIA, which also led to the interception of two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa.

He stated that in a series of operations between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6 at different locations in Lagos, four suspects were arrested.

‘’This included one Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgrove area of the state,’’ he added.

According to him, at the Tincan seaport, Apapa, narcotic officers intercepted a 40ft container, loaded with 22,590 kgs of Barcadin Codeine syrup on Monday, Sept. 6.

“This was followed by an intelligence report received from international partners on the container since May, 2021.

“The container was also found to include 4,020.03kg of analgesic tablets and 47 cartons of insulated hot pots used to conceal the illicit drugs, all imported from India.

“Equally, a consignment of Colorado weighing 17.5kg and hidden inside a Grand Caravan Dodge vehicle shipped in a 40ft container from Montreal, Canada, was also seized at the Tincan port, ” he said.

The statement also said that a 20-year-old graduate, Miss Bee Okoro had been arrested in Abuja for producing and selling drugged candies and cookies.

Babafemi noted that a 27-year-old dispatch rider, Idewo Raimi, who handled door-to-door delivery for her was also arrested.

He stated that the suspects who were arrested at Garki, Area 11, Abuja, on Friday, Sept. 10, with a number of their drugged products and 400grams of Loud and Arizona, confessed that they had been in the business for over a year.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,425.2 kgs of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were seized in a raid at Aviosi outskirt, close to Uzebba, Owan west council area, on Monday, Sept.6, in Edo state.

Similarly, one Yahaya Mamman was also nabbed along Zaria-Danja road, in Kaduna state, with 10.3kg Tramadol and 60.5kg Exol-6 on Monday, Sept. 6.

“The previous day, Thursday, Sept. 5, one ThankGod Danladi was also arrested at Tudun Wada area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital with 44.2kg of cannabis.

“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Kwara state on Tuesday, Sept. 7, arrested a 36-year-old lady, Yusuf Sherifat.

“Sherifat, who recently completed a jail sentence following her conviction by a Federal High Court in Ilorin, was arrested for dealing in 22 grams of crack cocaine.

“Her latest arrest along Specialist Hospital road, Alagbado, Ilorin, followed an intelligence report that she had resumed the sale of crack cocaine in Ilorin metropolis.

“This time around, she devised other means of delivering drugs along the road to known customers who contact her via telephone, ” he said.

The NDLEA spokesperson added that raids across Gombe state between Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 10, led to the arrest of nine drug dealers from whom assorted illicit drugs, weighing over 150kg were recovered.

“One of such was the interception of a DAF truck loaded with 128kg of psychotropic substances coming from Onitsha, Anambra state, along Gombe-Yola road, ” he added.

NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has in the meantime commended the commanders, officers and men of the various commands for their resilience and bravery.

He said that the series of arrests and seizures across the country further affirmed NDLEA’s zero tolerance for production, trafficking and abuse of any illicit substance.

The NDLEA spokesman warned drug dealers, who were yet to have a change of heart to be ready to contend with the Agency. (NAN)

