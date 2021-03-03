Tthe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Rivers says it has intercepted a car with 200 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 115 kilogrammes

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Emmanuel Ogbumgbada on Wednesday, said that the substance was concealed in five sacks.

“At about 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers of NDLEA in Rivers intercepted a ar conveying the illicit substance.

“Two male suspects were also arrested.

“The interception by the operatives of the NDLEA took place near a Joint Task force checkpoint in Ahoada East Local Government area of the state,” Ogbumgbada said.

He said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspects were moving the substance from Edo to Omoku area of Rivers.

“The suspects were actually arrested while on their mission to supply the illicit drug to their customers in Omoku.

“Both suspects are already in custody of the NDLEA and are also supplying useful information to the agency,” he explained.(NAN)

