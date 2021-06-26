NDLEA in Yobe arrests 151 suspects, seizes 3,790 kgs of hard drugs in 1 year –commander

The Yobe command of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has disclosed that it arrested 151 suspects and seized 3.790 kgs of hard drugs from June 2020 to June 2021.

Mr. Apeh Reuben, the State Commander of the Agency made this known on Saturday, in Damaturu, while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities during the year under review.

The event was part of the commemoration of the ‘UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, themed, “Share facts about drugs, save lives”.

He said that of the total number of 151 drug suspects arrested, 146 were male and five female, adding that the command also seized 3,790 kgs of hard drugs, made up of 3,751 kgs of Cannabis Sativa, 38 Psychotropic substances and 0.03 of Heroin.

Reuben added that during the period under review, 21 offenders were convicted leaving 17 other pending cases, while 45 offenders were counselled with one referral.

The commander solicited the support of all stakeholders in the fight against illicit drugs, saying that the command had carried out enlightenment campaigns in English, Kanuri and Hausa languages.

“May I use this opportunity to renew our earlier call to the state government on the need to establish a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre in the State to cater for drug addicts.” he said. (NAN)

