NDLEA, HAWKS forge operational ties to combat drug trafficking 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and South Africa’s Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation popularly known as HAWKS have agreed to forge stronger operational ties to confront drug syndicates operating between the two countries.

The two met for two days in Abuja as a follow up to a virtual meeting held in April 2022, targeted at combating illicit drug trafficking between Nigeria and South Africa.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Tuesday in Abuja, said the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa was represented by the agency’s Secretary, Mr Shadrach Haruna.

Marwa said that the effort would bridge existing gaps and deepen collaboration in line with the principle of common and shared responsibility in tackling the global drug problem.

According to him, going forward, the two agencies should have a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding to combat drug trafficking and related crimes.

“This is going to be between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) HAWKS, of South Africa.

“This will provide a framework for enhanced information exchange, and Joint Operations and Joint Airport Interdiction; all promising dividends that will benefit our two organizations and countries greatly, ” he said.

Marwa said that the sophistication of drug trafficking cartels, proliferation of methamphetamine and fentanyl laboratories, posed grave threats to the safety and well-being of citizens in both countries.

Marwa said that the new threats raises the demand for swift action through seamless exchange of intelligence and technical expertise.

“This will not only help to halt the spread of illicit production of these deadly illicit drugs but also prevent locally produced ones from being smuggled between both countries.

“The need for collaboration became urgent given the volume of trade and social interactions between the two countries leading to a corresponding trade in illicit drugs.

“Another expected outcome of this visit is the expectation of an agreed mechanism that would lead to the dislodgement and disruption of major drug trafficking syndicates operating between the two jurisdictions”, he added.

In his response, leader of the South African delegation, Lt. Gen. Senaba Mosipi stressed that collaboration between the two countries was necessary “because criminals operating in the drug trade recognise no borders, or geographical boundaries”.

Mosipi therefore said to effectively combat their criminality, proactive measures within the ambit of the law are imperative.

“We have the capacity to work together no matter the distance between our countries.

“The operational collaboration between NDLEA and HAWKS is important to combat the operations of criminal syndicates in our two countries”, the South African official stated. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

