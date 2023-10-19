NDLEA graduates 2,500 cadets

By Abbas Bamalli

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has graduated 2,500 anti-narcotic officers trained to assist in the fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria.

The officers passed out after completing the Junior Officer Basic Course 5 (JOBC-5) in Katsina on Thursday.

In his address, NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa (Rtd), urged them to stand firm in the discharge of their duties, adding that the agency now employ latest techniques, technologies and intelligence to curb the menace of illicit drugs.

Marwa, represented by his Special Assistant, a former military governor of Akwa Ibom, Col. Yakubu Bako, warned the newly trained personnel to resist insidious temptations that will come their way in the discharge of their duties from drug barons and cartels.

He further warned them not to compromise, because their efforts will directly impact the safety and well-being of their families, communities, and the country in general.

“I believe that before you reported at the Academy, you must have read and heard about the good works of NDLEA officers. Today, the door is open for you to contribute your quota.

”NDLEA has a storied history of dedication and resilience in the face of adversity, we are in a new epoch in which we approach the fight against drug trafficking organisations with an indomitable spirit and determination to break their stranglehold on society.

“In the renewed war on illicit drugs, NDLEA is employing the latest techniques, technologies, and intelligence to curb the menace.”

Marwa assure them that they are coming into the agency at a time when the job has become challenging, exciting and gratifying.

He pointed out that the agency has launched an offensive action to put traffickers and barons on the defensive, while equally promoting a War Against Drug Abuse.

“And also social advocacy campaign with long-term objectives of preventing drug abuse in society.

“In the pursuit of the solemn duties of our mandate, it is vital for you to recognise and vehemently reject the insidious temptations of bribery and corruption that often accompany the drug trade.

“Drug traffickers and their cohorts, who readily use the trap of financial gain to push their nefarious objectives, would attempt to compromise the integrity of anti-narcotic law enforcement officers.

“Therefore, the officers and men of the NDLEA must remain impervious to these temptations,” the NDLEA chairman added.

He reminded the cadets that at all times, the fight against drug traffickers is a noble cause rooted in the unwavering commitment to eradicate the suffering and devastation caused by illicit drug trade.

Marwa, therefore, said corruption and bribery have no place in the agency’s mission, as such the new anti-narcotic officers must not only resist the temptation, but actively expose and report any attempt to compromise them.

“Bear in mind at all times that the consequences of falling into the abyss of corruption have far-reaching implications for the society you all have sworn to protect,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen after the ceremony, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, assured that the state would continue to support NDLEA’s efforts in fighting the menace of illicit drug trade and consumption.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, the governor said a major area of focus of his administration was to guarantee the security and safety of the people.

He said this would be carried out more successfully if illicit drugs are taken out of circulation.(NAN)

