NDLEA, France to intensify collaboration on drug war

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), discussing with the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier when the latter paid him a courtesy visit at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday

The French Government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have agreed to intensify collaboration in order to curtail the menace of drug trafficking and abuse. The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit on the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier who assured further collaboration on language training, provision of logistics, equipment and intelligence in the fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

Pasquier who congratulated General Marwa on his appointment as the new NDLEA Chairman assured that the agency would get the necessary support. According to him, the French government would help in the eradication of illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria, adding that the fight against drug abuse was a collective effort.

“We will provide the necessary support in eradicating illicit drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and heroin, among others”, he stressed adding that “We will also help in training the staff on language as we believe Nigeria is surrounded by French speaking people and this training will ease communication between both parties. We are ready to cooperate as much as possible. We will give the necessary support. We have worked very well with NDLEA and we believe we can do even more.”

Responding, the NDLEA Chairman appreciated the French Government for their support, noting that the language training had helped over time and more would be appreciated. Marwa further noted that the support has tremendously assisted the agency in moving forward adding that the agency would now move faster with more help.

“We will be committed and be serious to ridding this country of both the importation and exportation of illicit drugs as well as cultivation, manufacturing and processing of the same within the country. We have a robust relationship with France over time. Your offer of more support is well received and we will take full advantage of it. The drug war has to be more ferocious” Marwa noted.