NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against 22-year-old man

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday, filed a one-charged of drug trafficking against a 22-year old man, John Osas, in a Federal High Court Lagos.

The NDLEA Counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, in the charge alleged that Osas committed the offence on Sept. 17

He said that he was arrested at Farm bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos, for unlawfully dealing in the narcotics which weighed 500g.

The prosecution said cannabis is classified by the NDLEA as a banned narcotics similar to Cocaine, Heroine and other restricted hard drugs listed in the NDLEA schedule as being prohibited by law.

The offence of drug trafficking, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.

The Act stipulates a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted on the offence.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of Osas. (NAN)

