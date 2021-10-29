NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against 22-year-old man

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday, filed a one-charged of drug trafficking against a 22-year old man, John Osas, in a High Court Lagos.

The NDLEA Counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, in the charge alleged that Osas  committed the offence on Sept. 17

He said that he arrested at Farm bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos, for unlawfully dealing in the narcotics which weighed 500g.

The prosecution said cannabis is classified by the NDLEA as a banned narcotics similar Cocaine, Heroine and other restricted listed in the NDLEA schedule as being prohibited by law.

The offence of drug trafficking, he said,  contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.

The Act stipulates a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted on the offence.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of Osas. (NAN)

