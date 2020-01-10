NDLEA Edo arrested 278 suspected peddlers, 23,842kg of drug in 2019

The Edo Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested 278 suspect drug peddlers in 2019.

Mr Buba Wakawa, the state’s Commander of the Agency made the disclosure to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday, while presenting the operational scorecard of the command for 2019.

Wakawa, who disclosed that the figure comprised of 187 males and 91 females, added that the suspects were caught with 23,842 kg of various narcotic drugs.

A breakdown of the drugs according to him were substance suspected to be cannabis weighing 23,803 kilogrammes, diazepam 19.112 kilogrammes, tramadol 9.71 kilogrammes, rubber solution eight kilogrammes, Extol one kilogrammes and amphetamine 0.53 kilogrammes.

Others the commander said included Rapynol 0.100 kilogrammes, cocaine 0.02 kilogrammes, Lexotan 0.02 kilogrammes and 30 bottles of codeine cough syrup.

He also disclosed that 22 cannabis farms measuring 9.33 hectares were discovered and destroyed, while 211 drug-dependent persons were counseled and reunited with their families.

Wakawa told NAN that 10 vehicles used in cannabis smuggling within the state were also impounded.

According to him, illegal drug activities in the state reduced following control measures put in place by the agency in collaboration with the state government.

He assured to residents of the state that strategic efforts were ongoing to completely eradicate narcotic drugs from the state.

According to the commander, “the statistical analysis of arrests and seizures for the previous two years indicate reduction in illicit drug activities’’.

He attributed the situation to positive results of control efforts by the Edo State Drug Control Committee (ESDCC) and other stakeholders.

“As part of sensitisation efforts, the command in partnership with the State Drug Control Committee launched anti-drug abuse billboards in the metropolis.

“The number of suspects arrested in 2019 as against 2018 reduced by 61 per cent while drug seizures also dropped by 21 per cent respectively.

“There were 339 suspects in 2018 with 47,000 kilogrammes of illicit drugs seized,’’ he said.

Wakawa disclosed that some of the modes of drug concealment adopted by drug barons in the State included the storage of drugs in silos, underground tunnels, and false compartments in trucks, buses and cars.

“We also detected the use of residential accommodations as cannabis warehouses,” he said.

The commander added that in spite of the challenges of inadequate operational vehicles and funding, the command was optimistic of better results in 2020.

“In spite of the challenges of inadequate operational vehicles and funds, the command through the support of Gov. Godwin Obaseki and the Edo Drug Control Committee has remained undaunted in promoting a secure and healthy society.

“We are therefore confident of a higher level of success in the days ahead,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the command would intensify anti-drug abuse campaigns in schools, motor parks and markets in the New Year.

The Edo NDLEA commander urged members of the public to promptly report illegal drug activities in their communities and seek early treatment for persons with drug abuse disorders. (NAN)