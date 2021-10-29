NDLEA, DSS hand over suspected internet fraudsters to EFCC

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and handed over two suspected internet fraudsters to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Command.

Spokesperson for Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Uwujaren said that one of suspects during their  had in his possession 68 blank GTB ATM Cards.

Other items recovered from him, according to Uwujaren, included, mobile phones, a Lexus IS350 Salon car with registration number, BWR 977 BR.

suspects were handed over along with recovered items including written statements recorded at office of the NDLEA.

“Preliminary investigation following handover reveals that one of suspects is into ATM Card scam as two more blank ATM cards were recovered at his residence in course of executing a search warrant.

“Also, a staff of a new bank at Rangers Avenue Enugu, whose conversation with suspect was intercepted by Commission, has been arrested and is currently helping investigation,” he said.

Uwujaren added that Department of State Services (DSS) also handed over eight suspected internet fraudsters to Enugu Command on Oct. 20.

He added that suspects were arrested at a luxurious apartment in an estate in Enugu.

“They are suspected to be apprentices learning craft of cyber fraud.

“They will be charged to as soon as the investigation is concluded, ” Uwujaren added. NAN

