NDLEA drags man to court over alleged unlawful deal in hard drugs

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, on Thursday, preferred a three-count charge of drug trafficking before a Federal High Court, Lagos, against a 27-year-old man, Muazu Bizu.

The unemployed defendant is accused of engaging in illegal deal in substances restricted by law.

The charge, signed by the Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, is labelled FHC/L/311c/21.

He said that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 26 by unlawfully dealing in 106g of Diazepam, 511g of Tramadol and 500g of Extol 5.

He said that the defendant was arrested at No. 47, Atanda Alonge St., Oworoshoki area of Lagos.

According to the prosecution, all the listed drugs are classified as psychotropic substances, just like cocaine, heroine and other hard drugs prohibited by law.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Act provides for a penalty of life imprisonment, if found guilty of the offence.

NAN also reports that no date has, however, been fixed for arraignment of the defendant. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...