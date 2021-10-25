NDLEA drags man to court over alleged peddling of 250g Marijuana

 The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday charged a 27-year-old man, Alfa Adamu a Lagos, drug trafficking.

The defendant is facing a -count charge of drug trafficking.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged the defendant the offence on Sept. 17.

He said the accused was arrested GO Bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos, for unlawful dealing in Cannabis Sativa (hemp), weighing 250 g.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is classified by the as a banned narcotic similar to Cocaine, Heroin and other restricted hard drugs.

The offence contravenes the provision of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.

The Act stipulates a penalty of life if convicted on the offence.

The News of Nigeria reports the charge has been assigned to Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but no date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant. (NAN)

