NDLEA drags defendant to court over 100g Hemp trafficking

By Sandra Umeh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday dragged a 24-year-old man, Emmanuel Danlami, before a Federal High Court in Lagos for drug trafficking.

The defendant was charged with a count bordering on drug trafficking in a file marked FHC/l/177c/2022.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 9 and was arrested at Ajao Estate in Lagos, following a tip off.

He alleged that a quantity of Cannabis Sativa weighing 100g was recovered from his possession when he was arrested.

Cannabis is a restricted narcotics similar to cocaine, heroin and other hard drugs listed in the NDLEA Act schedule as prohibited.

The offence contravenes the provision of Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The case had been assigned to Justice Yellin Bogoro but no fixed date yet to arraign the defendant. (NAN)

