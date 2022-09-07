NDLEA dismantles 25 illicit drug outlets, arrests 150 suspects in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, says it dismantled 25 notorious drug joints and arrested 150 suspected drug traffickers in the state.

The NDLEA Commander, Mr Umar Adoro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the operation was conducted in August.Adoro said four properties belonging to the drug dealers were sealed within the period under review.He added that among the 150 suspects arrested, only six were females.

Adoro said the illicit drug outlets were located in Kudenden, Unguwar Muazu, Unguwar Rimi, Rigasa, Karji and Unguwar Gwari.Others are Kabala Costain, Stadium roundabout, Babbar saura, Gadar gayan, Mando, Badarawa, Makarfi, Azara, Iche, Karatudu and Saminaka, among others.

The commander said the drugs seized included 172.881kg Indian hemp, 0.031kg Cocaine, 0.005kg of heroin, 12.577kg of Tramadol, 1,100.788kg Psychotropic substance and 0.001kg Methamphetamine.“The grand total weight of drugs seized was 1, 389.919kg within the period under review,” he added.He added that one Dane gun and nine rounds of live ammunitions of 7.2mm were seized during the operation.

Adoro appealed to citizens for timely and useful information on illicit drug dealers, to enable the agency take prompt action.He advise those involved in illicit drug business to look for decent means of livelihood, warning that anyone caught will prosecuted. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

