NDLEA destroys 304,436kg, 40,042 litres of illicit drugs in Badagry

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday in Badagry destroyed a total of 304,436 kilograms and 40,042 litres of illicit substances seized from parts of Lagos and Ogun states.

Speaking shortly before the destruction, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa (Rtd) said the open destruction of the seized illicit drugs followed court orders.

Marwa called for more public support for NDLEA and other stakeholders’ efforts to curb the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“Though a routine exercise and an established process of removing dangerous substances from our society, the public destruction of confiscated illicit drugs is usually conducted at the end of their related cases in court.

“The exhibits being destroyed were of mixed types, which include illicit drugs in solid and liquid states as well as in various classes such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol among others,” he said.

Marwa said the drugs being destroyed were seized by NDLEA operatives across different formations of the Agency in Lagos and Ogun states from January 2022 till date.

“Some were seized at the Lagos seaports, airports, and land borders, to be destroyed here today on the order of the court are solid drugs, weighing 304,436.055kg and 40, 042.621 litres of liquid drugs.

"The sheer volume of the drug haul speaks volume about the extent of the nefarious activities of the drug underworld," he said.

Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) marching to burn illicit drugs in Badagry, Lagos.

Marwa expressed appreciation to traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, the clergy, members of Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations as well as other stakeholders who witnessed the ceremony.

“The destruction of these seizures complies with the NDLEA Act, which mandates the Agency to destroy all drug exhibits after prosecution.

“We want to say that your presence here is a testament to this important occasion.

“To this end, we appreciate all stakeholders and members of the public for witnessing this exercise,” he said.

Marwa acknowledged the support of the Agency’s local and international partners, which include the American Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA); United Kingdom NCA, Border Force; the Germans, the French; Indian NCB, among others who had worked with it on a number of busts.

“Similarly, we appreciate the Nigerian military and other law enforcement agencies such as the Customs; Immigration; Police; Civil Defence; Road Safety Commission, NAFDAC and others that have been supporting our efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.

”NDLEA will not relent in its effort to end the drug scourge in the country,” he said.

Marwa called for more public support for the Agency’s activities.

“The safety of our society is the responsibility of everyone of us. Every citizen will be fulfilling his or her civic duty by assisting the Agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign to clean up our communities and cities.

“Together, we can make this country secure.” he said.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, expressed satisfaction with the efforts of NDLEA to tackle the scourge of illicit drugs in the country.

According to Sanwo-Olu, almost all crimes and criminalities are fueled by illicit drugs.

“So, the Lagos State Government appreciates NDLEA and its leadership in their resolute fight against illicit drugs.

“The volume of illicit drugs being destroyed here today speak volumes and every right-thinking person should be worried,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr Olusegun Onilude, the Chairman, Badagry Local Government, thanked the Agency for taking the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy campaign to schools and communities across Lagos State.

“No doubt, NDLEA is working and the state will continue to collaborate with the Agency and its leadership,” he said.

Mr Dinneys Owen, Commander, NDLEA, Seme Command, urged all stakeholders in Lagos to join hands in WADA in order to eliminate drugs in the society.

Owen thanked all the invited guests for honouring its invitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Commission were at the event.

Also present were officers of the Department of State Security, Nigerian Air-Force, Nigeria Army and Nigerian Navy. (NAN)

of the drug underworld,” he said.

