NDLEA decries abuse of pentazocine injection by youths

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Borno

has decried “high abuse of pentazocine injection among youths in the state.”

The Commandant of the agency in Borno, Mr Joseph Icha, said this in an interview

with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Friday.

NAN reports that pentazocine injection belongs to the group of medicines called narcotic

analgesics (pain medicines). It acts on the Central Nervous System (CNS) to relieve moderate

to severe pain, and may be used before surgery or with a general anesthetic (medicine that puts

you to sleep during surgery).

Pentazocine is available only with doctor’s prescription because when a narcotic medicine is used

for a long time, it may become habit-forming, causing mental or physical dependence.

Icha, therefore, said pentazocine injection is recommended for medical purpose but youths tend to abuse it

by injecting themselves.

The NDLEA commandant said that the use of the injection had become rampant among youths, causing

great concern.

He added that “users of pentazocine injection are sometimes unable to buy syringe used for the injection. Most of them

will be sharing syringe and when they continue to do so, they are opening up the possibility of spreading other

diseases such as HIV/AIDS.”

He explained that the agency had arrested 113 persons for various drug offences in the first quarter of 2022,

noting that the abuse of substances by youths in the state had contributed to the crime rate and other anti-social acts.

He said that the agency was collaborating with the Nigerian Military, Police and other security agencies to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

“When we go for raids in some of the hot spots, we invite the Nigerian Army and the Military police. The raids are always successful

when we go with them and it has really helped in the drug abuse war in the state.”

He called on stakeholders to assist the agency in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state and country at large. (NAN)

