NDLEA decries abuse of pentazocine injection by youths

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Borno
has decried “high abuse of pentazocine injection among youths in the state.”
The Commandant of the agency in Borno, Mr Joseph Icha, said this in an interview
with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Friday.
NAN reports that pentazocine injection belongs to the group of medicines called narcotic
analgesics (pain medicines). It acts on the Central Nervous System (CNS) to relieve moderate
to severe pain, and may be used before surgery or with a general anesthetic (medicine that puts
you to sleep during surgery).
Pentazocine is available only with doctor’s prescription because when a narcotic medicine is used
for a long time, it may become habit-forming, causing mental or physical dependence.
Icha, therefore, said pentazocine injection is recommended for medical purpose but youths tend to abuse it
by injecting themselves.
The NDLEA commandant said that the use of the injection had become rampant among youths, causing
great concern.
He added that “users of pentazocine injection are sometimes unable to buy syringe used for the injection. Most of them
will be sharing syringe and when they continue to do so, they are opening up the possibility of spreading other
diseases such as HIV/AIDS.”
He explained that the agency had arrested 113 persons for various drug offences in the first quarter of 2022,
noting that the abuse of substances by youths in the state had contributed to the crime rate and other anti-social acts.
He said that the agency was collaborating with the Nigerian Military, Police and other security agencies to combat drug abuse and trafficking.
“When we go for raids in some of the hot spots, we invite the Nigerian Army and the Military police. The raids are always successful
when we go with them and it has really helped in the drug abuse war in the state.”
He called on stakeholders to assist the agency in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state and country at large. (NAN)