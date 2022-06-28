NDLEA decorates Badagry Council boss as Ambassador of war against drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday decorated Mr Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman, Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) as the Agency’s Ambassador of war against drug abuse.

Mr Abubakar Wada, Narcotic Commander, Seme Special Area Command, said that the decoration was in recognition of the chairman assistance and contribution towards the war against drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decoration was in commemoration of 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Wada said that the council chairman had assisted the agency by providing conducive environment to operate in Seme, both on road and waterways.

Speaking on the command’s achievement, he said 40 persons comprising 31 men and nine women were arrested for trafficking in illicit drugs from January to May.

He said that 19 of them have been convicted while 20 were counselled.

Wada said that the arrests were made on Badagry Seme expressway and Badagry waterways.

He listed the seized drugs to include cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol exol, methamphetamine codeine syrup and diazapham.

The chairman, Badagry-West LCDA, Mr Joseph Gbenu being decorated by Mr Abubakar Wada, the NDLEA unit commander in Badagry.

Speaking, Gbenu said that drug abuse and trafficking in drugs were assuming a frightening and worrisome dimension in the country.

He said the trend cut across all strata of the society, adding that no one seems isolated from its devastating consequences.

While calling on stakeholders to work together to fight menace, the council chairman urged parents to always educate their children and wards against drug abuse and trafficking.

Gbenu commended the management of NDLEA for giving him the award, promising that he would not disappoint them.

The royal father of the day, Alapa of Apa kingdom, Oba Oyekan Ajose, urged youths to desist from drug abuse and trafficking.

Oba Ajose commended the NDLEA for honouring Gbenu as an Ambassador of war against drugs in Badagry.

Mr David Aladeotan, the Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Badagry advised youths in the community not to engage in drug abuse and trafficking.

“I want to urge the youths like me to be cautious and vigilant on the activities like drug abuse.

“There is need for NYCN, NGOs and Civil Societies to organise sensitisation programme for the youths on the menace of drug abuse,” he said.

NAN reports that officials of Nigeria Customs, Federal Road Safety Corps and Badagry-West LCDA as well as students attended the event. (NAN)

