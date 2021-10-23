NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decorated 68 promoted officers in Imo.



NDLEA Commander in Imo, Mr Nse Inam, an Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, decorated the officers at a brief ceremony in Owerri on Friday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two officers were promoted from the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN) to Commander of Narcotics (CN) while another two were promoted from Assistant Commander of Narcotics (ACN) to DCN.



Also, seven officers were promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Narcotics (CSN) to ACN; nine officers from the rank of Superintendent of Narcotics (SN) to CSN and eight officers from Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics (DSN) to SN, among others.



Congratulating the officers on their elevation, Inam charged them to justify their promotion through hard work, commitment and dedication to duty.



He expressed optimism that with the promotions, the war against drug trafficking and abuse would gain more momentum with a view to reducing the menace to its barest minimum.



“There is always a reward for hard-work and having been elevated in rank, we are confident that you will put in more effort than ever before in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.



“With the NDLEA’s present level of commitment to the fight against drugs, you have all it takes to justify your promotion because to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.



In her response, Mrs Chinyere Kalu-Olugu, who was promoted from the rank of DCN to CN, thanked Inam and the agency in general for the honour bestowed upon her.



She pledged commitment to service delivery in line with the agency’s Rules of Engagement.



“The war against drug abuse and trafficking is enormous and I promise to live up to my responsibilities, and discharge my duties to the best of my knowledge and ability within the confines of constitutional provisions,” she said.



Also, Mr Mumumi Kayode-Raji,who was promoted from DCN to CN thanked the agency’s Commandant-General, Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa, for breaking the jinx of stagnation in the agency, adding that the promotion is a morale booster.



He pledged his unalloyed and selfless service to the country and his support for the agency’s quest to eradicate the menace of hard drugs.



” Many officers have been stagnated on one rank for more than 10 years but since God has decided to use our amiable CG to wipe our tears, I pledge my total dedication to the discharge of my responsibilities to the best of my ability,” he said.



The event was attended by other officers of the command as well as friends and family members of the promoted officers. (NAN)

