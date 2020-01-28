NDLEA decorates 51 newly-promoted officers in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State on Monday decorated 51 officers and personnel that were recently promoted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of those promoted were Chief Superintendent Officers who were elevated to Assistant Commanders of Narcotics.

Others included Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics who were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics.

Among those decorated were the state Public Relations Officer, Mutiat Okuwobi, who was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Narcotics.

While speaking during the Pipping Ceremony, the NDLEA State Commander, Mrs Josephine Obi, said that the promotion was a long overdue recognition of the officers who daily put their lives on the line in the service to the nation.

“We are having this little ceremony because it is a thing of joy and in appreciation of their efforts.

“Many of the officers had been on the same rank for so many years and finally God did it for them.

“These officers have been doing a lot risking their lives daily and they really need to be motivated and we expect that this promotion will boost their morale.

“I expect this promotion to spur them to do more and to put in their best to achieve better results, ” she said.

Obi, however, urged the promoted officers to see their elevation as a call to higher service and responsibilities.

While speaking on behalf of the officers, Mrs Christiana Sanni, who was promoted from Chief Superintendent of Narcotics to the new rank of Assistant Commander, promised that the promoted officers would live up to the expectations of the agency.

Sanni thanked the staff and management of the agency for making the much desired and awaited promotion a reality.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Assistant Commander Hamman Kwaji, urged the officers to live up to the expectation of their new status through discipline and dedication to work.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, and I enjoin you to put in your best efforts and God will crown your efforts in a thousand fold, ” he said.

Representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service and the Nigerian Immigration Service, who witnessed the ceremony, congratulated the officers and urged them to be more dedicated to their duties. (NAN)