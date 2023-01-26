NDLEA decorates 15 promoted officers in Ondo

By Segun Giwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decorated 15 promoted officers in Ondo State.

The NDLEA State Commandant, Mr Kayode Raji, during the ceremony on Thursday in Akure, congratulated the officers over a well deserved career progression.

Raji explained that about 400 men of the agency were promoted nationwide in 2022, but the command delayed the ceremony because it had to wait for the national headquarters to kick start the event.

According to him, it is only God that promotes, and admonished the officers to work much more harder.

“Promotion for hard work comes with more work, so please do not relent,” he charged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that eight Chief Narcotics Agent (CNA), were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics (ASN II), while two Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics (ASN1) were promoted to the Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics (DSN).

Also, One Superintendent of Narcotics (SN), was elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Narcotics (CSN),while one CSN was promoted to Assistant Commander of Narcotics (ACN) and one ACN was elevated to Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN),

One DCN to Commander of Narcotics (CN) and a CN to Assistant Commander General.

“Please let us be disciplined, let us be dedicated and let us be loyal to the country so that at the end of the day, those that bestowed on us this ranks will not regret doing so.

“I want to say congratulations to you, and I want to remind you of the popular saying of former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, that; `the reward for hard work is more work.

“Because when you are hard working and your boss sees that you are doing well, he will be giving you more work with the confidence that you will do it well.

“And when that happens, you will be promoted and that is also when your responsibilities become more,” Raji said.

One of the newly promoted officers, Mrs Yetunde Jeyifous, who was promoted from ACN to DCN, said the promotion was a welcome development and had brought hope for a better agency.

Jeyifous later appreciated the Chairman of NDLEA, Maj.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), on his efforts to ensure a better agency.

Also, Mr Rufus Aina, who was promoted to DCN from ACN, appreciated the chairman for ending promotion stagnation in the agency.

The event was attended by other officers of the command, as well as friends and family members of the promoted officers. (NAN)