NDLEA declares 4 members of ‘Barryshine’ drug cartel wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared four associates of Lagos drug kingpin, Alhaji Suleiman Aremu Ganiu (a.k.a Barryshine, Ejeoto) wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities for which ‘Barryshine’ is currently facing criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The decision to declare the suspects wanted followed an order granted to the NDLEA by Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos. Those wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities include: Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai (a.k.a Alhaji Loyingbo); Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (a.k.a Igbono, Baba Eje, Ade Iwaya, Femi Iwaya); Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori (a.k.a Murphy) and Alate Kafy Bakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels.

The court in its ruling on Tuesday 28th January 2025 following the reliefs sought by NDLEA in charge no: FHC/L/731C/2024 ordered as follows:

“That an order of this Honourable Court declaring one Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai a.k.a ‘Alhaji Loyingbo’, wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye a.k.a ‘Igbono’, ‘Baba Eje’, Iwaya’, ‘Femi Iwaya’, wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori a.k.a ‘Murphy’, wanted by a public notice with his photograph conspicuously displayed, who is presently at large for his involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Alate Kafy Zakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels wanted by a

public notice with her photograph conspicuously displayed, who is presently at

large for her involvement in the drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.”

The leader of the gang, Suleiman Ganiu Aremu (a.k.a Barryshine) was arrested on 26th August 2024 two years after coming under the radar of the anti-narcotics Agency. Suleiman who is the Managing Director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd came under the Agency’s watchlist over his alleged role in four foiled attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos between 2022 and 2024.

Many of his mules have since been arrested by NDLEA, prosecuted and convicted. He is currently facing multiple criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Members of the public with any information on the whereabouts of the four wanted suspects are encouraged to contact the nearest NDLEA Command, call our toll free helpline: 080010203040 or send direct messages to any of our social media accounts: @ndlea_nigeria on Instagram, X, Tiktok and @ndlea01 on Facebook or @ndleatv on Youtube.