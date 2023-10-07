NDLEA debunks police’s claim over inquiry on arrest and detention of Mohbad

By Ibironke Ariyo

NDLEA on Saturday debunked the claim by the police that it had not responded to an enquiry sent to it on deceased singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Police in Lagos State had told a news conference on Friday that the NDLEA had yet to confirm social media posts that it arrested and detained Mohbad on Feb. 24, 2022.

The media posts also claimed that Mohbad was given a substance to drink while in NDLEA detention.

Dismissing police claim in Abuja, Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi stated that the anti-drug agency responded to police enquiry since Sept. 28.

He stated that “to show the seriousness the NDLEA attached to the police enquiry, its formal response dated Thursday, Sept. 28 was sent to Lagos by air; delivered and received by the police same day.

“The summary of our response was that we also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that the NDLEA arrested and detained Mohbad on Feb. 24, 2022 and he was given a substance to drink.

“In response to the allegation, we state categorically that Mohbad was neither arrested nor ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.’’

Babafemi attached an acknowledged copy of NDLEA’s response to his press statement, showing that the police received it in Lagos on Sept 28.

Mohbad (27) died in controversial circumstances on Sept.12 and was buried on Sept. 13, but his corpse was exhumed on Sept 21 for autopsy.

Many fans and celebrities in some states took to the streets in protests following the singer’s death.

They demanded that justice be done as they suspected that there was more to Mohbad’s death than met the eye.

Police have since arrested Mohbad’s music promoter, Balogun Eletu, aka ‘Sam Larry’ and Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley; over multiple face-offs they had with Mohbad before the deceased parted ways with Marlian Records.

Marlian Records is owned by musician, songwriter and music promoter, Naira Marley.

Also in police detention over Mohbad’s death is his close associate, Owodunni Ibrahim popularly known as “Primeboy’’. (NAN)

