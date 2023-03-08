NDLEA counsels students on dangers of drug abuse, trafficking in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Sokoto State has counselled Secondary Schools’ students on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking among youths and women in the state.’

Speaking at the sensitisation training on Wednesday in Sokoto, the NDLEA Zonal Commander in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Mr Misbahu Idris, said the idea was to protect the future of youths and women in the society.

According to him, the training, sponsored by the office of the Clerk and Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, was targeted toward accomplishing the country’s desire on ending any form of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He lauded the collaboration of Castle Wings Global Services Ltd. with NDLEA in the project of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), saying that the collaboration has continued to yield positive results.

The zonal commander further called on the students to utilise the programme in sensitising their friends and colleagues on the dangers of drug abuse.

Earlier speaking, Mr Muhammad Iro, the NDLEA Commander in Sokoto, said the activity was part of WADA’s efforts to sanitise the society of criminal elements and dangers of youth engagement in drug abuse and trafficking.

“We are optimistic that without the consumption of hard drugs, criminal activities and other social vices will be minimal, if not totally addressed.

“As such, we will continue to wage war on drug merchants and users to ensure that our society is rid off of any crime in relation to drug abuse,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Yusuf Salisu, the representative of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, said the partnership with NDLEA and International Foundations was part of the policy of discouraging consumption and abuse of hard drugs among youths.

He commended NDLEA for its sustained commitment in initiating strategic ways of addressing the menace of drugs and urged youths to always ‘say no to drugs abuse.’

In her remarks, Mrs Rabi’a Muhammad, the Chairperson, Adongari, an NGO engaged in the fight against drugs, described drug abuse as one of the disturbing challenges among youths in the society.

According to her, if proper care is not taken on the ugly menace of drug abuse, it will lead to the destruction of the country’s desired vibrant future generation.

“Women’s involvement in drug abuse has continued to become disastrous to our country’s future as it is a major set back for societal reorientation.

“Therefore, for the best of our children’s future, we must all stand and join hands together in order to fight this ugly trend,” Muhammad urged.

In his presentation, Malam Jabir Maihula, condemned the rampant engagement of youth in drugs, which he said, posed serious dangers to the society.

Maihula, an Islamic scholar, said the act was totally prohibited in Islam and all other religions’ perspectives, while citing relevant injunctions from the Holy Qur’an and Hadiths.

Other presenters included: Mr Mohammed Dahiru and Aliyu Omama, from NDLEA Sokoto command, who discussed on the dangers of drug abuse to health, social life and education in the society (NAN)