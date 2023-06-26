NDLEA confiscates 428kg of illicit drugs in Yobe

By Nabilu Balarabe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday said it confiscated 428kg of illicit drugs in Yobe from July 2022 to June 26, 2023.

Mr Abdulazeez Ogungboye, the state NDLEA Commander, made this known at a press briefing in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2023 campaign is “people first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.”

Ogungboye said 304.5kg of the seized drugs were cannabis sativa, while 123.5kg comprised of diazepam, tramadol and other psychotropic substances.

He said 141 suspects were arrested for various drug-related offences within the period under review, adding that 138 of them are males and three females.

The commander said a total of 27 convictions were secured by the agency, with 75 cases pending in court.

He listed activities of the campaign against drug abuse to include sensitization lectures at schools and places of worship on the dangers of drug abuse, and the need for addicts to seek for help through counselling and rehabilitation.

Ogungboye solicited for maximum support and co-operation of the state government and members of the public to enhance the agency’s operations.

The commander called on the state government to establish a drugs treatment and rehabilitation centre for medical care of drug addicts. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

