NDLEA confirms killing of personnel, others in Imo attack

By Victor Nwachukwu

NDLEA on Wednesday in Owerri confirmed Tuesday’s killing of two of its officers alongside three other security operatives by gunmen in Ehime-Mbano council area of Imo.

NDLEA’s Commander in Imo, Mr Abubakar Wali told newsmen that one officer each of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed in the attack.

He added that one officer each of the NDLEA and the Nigerian Navy sustained gunshot injuries in the attack and were receiving treatment at the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Owerri.

Wali said the personnel were members of the Forward Operation Base, a security outfit that also comprises personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said vehicles belonging to the security team were razed while arms and ammunition of the deceased officers were taken away, though a gun belonging to the NDLEA had been recovered.

“It is rather unfortunate that we lost two officers and had one injured.

“Investigation is on-going and the cowardly perpetrators of this dastardly act will be fished out and prosecuted accordingly,’’ Wali assured.

Also speaking on the gruesome murder, Imo’s Gov. Hope Uzodinma, expressed regret that security personnel helping to checkmate criminality in the state were being targeted.

He charged residents of the surrounding villages to volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing assailants to security agencies.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Barde, who addressed newsmen at the scene of the attack, said the assailants ambushed the security operatives on Obowo-Ehime Mbano Road.

He added that the assailants fired gunshots and shot grenades at the security operatives, leading to the death of some of them. (NAN)

