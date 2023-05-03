NDLEA conducts online test for superintendent cadre applicants

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it will conduct an online test for qualified superintendent cadre applicants (Professional and General Duties) who successfully submitted their 2023 applications.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said access to the assessment platform would be opened from 10.00a.m. on Monday, May 8 till 23.59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.



He said the assessment exercise was the first in the series of screening tests to be conducted for qualified candidates, who would be contacted.

This, he said, would be through their submitted email addresses with details on how to undergo the online assessment test.



“All qualified applicants who met the advertised qualifications and requirements are advised to check their email inbox or spam folder.

“This should be done starting from today Wednesday, May 3 for their notification and instructions on how to participate in the online assessment test,” he said.



He added that all qualified applicants were expected to sit for the online test between the periods indicated above.

“Further instructions on how to participate in the aptitude assessment exercise will be provided on the test platform and during a special edition of the NDLEA Twitter Space.



“This will hold on Friday, May 5 between 3.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. on the agency’s Twitter handle and streamed live on our Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts,” he said.

Babafemi urged all contacted applicants to complete the assessment test within the allotted time and submit same after carefully going through the instructions on the candidate’s dashboard.

“For further enquiries, please visit our website www.ndlea.gov.ng or our social media handles: @NDLEA01 on Facebook and @ndlea_nigeria on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,” he said. (NAN)