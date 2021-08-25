NDLEA commends Buhari for intervention fund

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting intervention fund to foot the burial expenses of its 188 personnel who died in active service.

The Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, gave the commendation during the cheque presentation of the payment to the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Abuja.He noted that the last payment was in 2014, while the agency is currently perfecting a process that would make personnel receive their emoluments, allowances and other benefits as and when due.

The NDLEA boss said the agency found a modicum of consolation in its ability to discharge its duty to its employees who paid the supreme price while pursuing the NDLEA mandate.He said that the presentation of cheques covering the burial expenses to their families and beneficiaries would understandably evoke painful memories and sober reflection for all.He added that the occasion was symbolic as an attestation of the resolution of the NDLEA leadership to engendered an institution where the welfare of staff commands utmost priority.He said that it was pertinent to reiterate that fighting illicit drug trafficking and abuse was a tough job, not only in Nigeria, but globally.

According to him, in the case of Nigeria, however, it is twice as dangerous due to the obvious reason that drug abuse prevalence of our country is three times that of the global average.“This precarious matrix did not deter our personnel from performing their duty of safeguarding society from the scourge of illicit substances.“Even though, there had been demoralising circumstances and there are distressing conditions that could dampen their will and zeal.“The officers and men of the NDLEA neither abandon their duty nor lose their sense of responsibility to the society.“The achievements recorded in the past seven months is a testament to the hard work and loyalty of the NDLEA workforce,” he said.Marwa said that NDLEA leadership had been working strategically to navigate the bureaucratic labyrinth and break the gridlock that had kept the agency at a standstill for several years.

He said that one of the objectives was to enshrined an effective workplace condition ecosystem where the welfare of the NDLEA staff, the prevailing working condition was at par with what was obtainable in other national security services.He appreciated Buhari for his magnanimity in providing the agency with a special intervention fund to discharge its duty, specifically to officers and men who lost their lives in line of duty.Marwa noted that there were challenges in processing life insurance claims and pension benefits from Pension Fund Administrators, adding that the agency had been in contact with the institutions for early processing of claims.“For life insurance claims, we have received 30 discharge vouchers for 2017 deaths and 10 discharge vouchers for 2020 deaths from underwriters and brokers.“

By discharge vouchers, it means that claims are at the last stage of payment. We are still processing other due insurance claims for other years with relevant institutions.“I have also directed that the internal group personal accident insurance scheme be resuscitated for death, medical expenses, temporary and permanent disabilities,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Khaltume Amali, appreciated Buhari for appointing Marwa as the NDLEA chairman.Amali said that the efficient of the NDLEA boss had brought the agency to limelight, adding that the agency had tried in achieving a drug free society.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...