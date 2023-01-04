NDLEA chief urges youths to stay off substance abuse

By Ige Adekunle

The State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ogun, Mrs Ibinabo Archie-Abia, has advised youths to stay away from drugs abuse in the New Year.

This, she said, would help them to take back the country and place Nigeria in its rightful place among the comity of nations.

Archie-Abia gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

The NDLEA chief implored Nigeria youths to speak up against substance abuse and drug trafficking in order to curb the menace.

She called on the youth to be courageous to exercise their civil rights and responsibilities in the forthcoming polls.

“They should exercise their civic franchise responsibly by voting the right candidates into office as their future depends on good governance,“ she said.

Archie-Abia also advised the youth to shun thuggery, violence and money bags who would buy them for a fee to do their bidding and afterward discard them.

She added that this year’s elections would be sharpened by the Nigerians youth and stressed the need for them not to trade away their destinies for a morsel of bread or smoke. (NAN)