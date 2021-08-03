NDLEA charges personnel to crush drug cartels in Jigawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa has charged the 59 newly promoted personnel in the command to crush all drug cartels in the state.

Mrs Maryam Sani, the Commander, gave the charge after decorating the personnel with their new ranks at the commands’ headquarter in Dutse on Tuesday.

She also urged them to be more committed and dedicated to duty.

The commander, who enjoined the officers to regard their elevation as an added responsibility, said:‎ “To whom much is given much is also expected”.

According to her, the agency will continue to ensure the well being of its personnel in order to ensure adequate service delivery.

“It is evident that the new administration under the present Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has a Midas touch in it, as every member of the agency has seen the light in the tunnel that has been long awaited.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. We shall have something to celebrate as we’ve started with the new elevations, and also other liabilities and entitlements shall be paid.

“And as you know, elevation means added responsibilities that are expected from you all, because you’re trusted and the agency has confidence in you all to be vested with such ranks,’’ she said.

The commander urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those promoted were 11 Assistant Commander of Narcotics (ACN), seven Chief Superintendent of Narcotics (CSN), eight Superintendent of Narcotics (SN) and 11 Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics (DSN).

Others were three Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics (ASN), 16 Chief Narcotics Agent (CNA), one Senior Narcotics Agent (SNA) and one Narcotics Agent (NA).

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Mr Nasir Muhammad thanked the management of the agency for finding them worthy of the promotion.

Muhammad pledged that they would continue to discharge their duties with high sense of responsibility and commitment.

While congratulating the officers, Mr Dapo Fasae, the Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, urged them to be fair to all while discharging their duties.

Fasae, who has earlier assisted the NDLEA commander in decorating the officers, advised them to be ready to face new challenges as a result of their promotion diligently.

“I advise you all to be up and doing as you face new challenges as a result of your promotions. See yourselves as Nigerians not people with different ethnic groups and be fair to all.

“Also, do your best to fight drug abuse as it is related to current challenges bedeviling our dear country,’’ Fasae advised. (NAN)

