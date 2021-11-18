NDLEA charges man with peddling Cocaine, Cannabis, Molly, Metaphetamine

The National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Thursday charged a 31-year-old man, Afeez Amusat, before a Federal High in Lagos.

Amusat  is charged four counts of unlawful deal in Cocaine, Molly, Metaphetamine and Cannabis.

The charge is pending before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke. The defendant will be arraigned Nov. 26.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant the offences Oct. 8.

He said that the defendant was arrested a tipoff at D’ Island Hotel in Ajah, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the banned substances were recovered from the defendant during his arrest.

He said that Cocaine and Molly, both weighing four grammes, were recovered from the defendant as well as Metaphetamine weighing three grammes and Cannabis Sativa weighing five grammes.

According to the prosecutor, all the drugs, along Heroin and others, are listed in the NDLEA Schedule as prohibited.

contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004, which stipulates a penalty of up to life imprisonment for the offence. (NAN)

