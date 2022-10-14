NDLEA charges 32-year-old with peddling cocaine, heroin

By Sandra Umeh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday charged one 32-year-old Basit Gbolagade with cocaine and heroin trafficking before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The NDLEA brought a two-count charge against Gbolagade in a suit marked FHC/L/559C/22.

In the charge, NDLEA alleged that Gbolagade committed the offences on Sept. 18

at Elegushi in Lekki, Lagos State.

In count one, the agency said that the defendant unlawfully dealt in 16g of cocaine, while in count two, it alleged that the defendant unlawfully dealt in six grammes of heroin.

According to NDLEA, both substances are listed in its schedule as restricted.

Trafficking in any of them offends Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

