NDLEA charges 32-year-old with illegal deal in hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 32-year-old man, Kazeem Taiwo, with peddling 400g of Cannabis Sativa (a.k.a hemp).

Taiwo is charged on one-count of drug trafficking.

According to NDLEA counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, Taiwo committed the offence on June 2 and was arrested at Sabo Market in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said that Cannabis, along with Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs, are listed on NDLEA Schedule as prohibited.

Trafficking in them contravenes Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

No date has been given for Taiwo’s arraignment. (NAN)

