NDLEA charges 20-year-old with drug trafficking

October 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Wednesday one 20-year-old Oluwafemi Abbas  with drug trafficking.

Abba is charged one count before a Federal High Court  in Lagos State.

NDLEA counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that Abbas committed the offence Sept. 11.

Aernan said that the defendant was arrested at Old Garage in Ikotun, Lagos State, unlawfully in hemp weighing 400g, in contravention of  Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The law provides a maximum of  life imprisonment convicted drug traffickers.

No date has been fixed Abba’s  arraignment. (NAN)

