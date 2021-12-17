NDLEA canvasses collaboration with military against drug trafficking

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has solicited for more collaborative efforts between the Agency and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in ridding the country of illicit drugs trafficking.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd) made the call today Thursday during an official visit to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The Chairman said he was at the DHQ to express his appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Irabor for granting approval for various support to NDLEA as well as joint operations on cannabis and cartels of drug related cases.

He said the Agency is now better equipped to effectively carry out its responsibilities of making sure that Nigeria is free of illicit drug trading.

According to Brig Gen Marwa rtd, there was need for NDLEA to expand the collaborative venture with AFN, particularly in the fight against drug dealers, conduct of drug test during the recruitment of new personnel into the military as well as sensitisation of Barracks youths on the dangers of illicit drugs and trafficking.

The CDS, Gen Irabor in his remarks, commended the leadership of NDLEA for tackling the issue of illicit drugs usage and trafficking.

He averred that further partnership between the Armed Forces and NDLEA would boost the fight against this menace.

The Defence Chief urged the leadership of NDLEA to equally collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in checkmating unpatriotic licensed drug importers who are in the habit of importing illicit drugs into the country.

Gen Irabor assured the visiting NDLEA Boss of AFN’s continuous support towards ensuring that the Agency achieve its noble objectives.

