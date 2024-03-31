NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

Not less than 3,065.255kg of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) substances were razed on two farms at Amahor waterside forest in Igueben area of Edo state, says the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Mr. Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that three suspects: James Thankgod; Wisdom James and Akpa Festus were arrested on Thursday, March 28, in connection with the farms.

Meanwhile, 278kg of same substance going to Idoani in Ondo state was recovered during a raid on Oloma-Okpe forest, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA), Edo State.

Also, at least, 127.5kg of cannabis, loaded in a Volkswagen Vento saloon car marked, NTT 215 AA, was recovered along Isua/Kabba road, Idoani area of Ose LGA, Ondo State.

In another development, Babafemi said that a 30-year-old female suspect, Chinasa Christopher, was arrested with 400 bottles of codeine syrup in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Babafemi said that the owner of a consignment of illicit drugs intercepted along Zaria-Kano road, Bakura Goni, was arrested at Mile 2 market in Lagos on Tuesday, March 26.

He said that Goni, caught during a follow up operation, had been flown to Kano to face charges.

“The consignment, consisting of cannabis and tramadol, weighing 73.8kg, was earlier seized in a truck conveying it from Lagos to Kano,“ he said. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo