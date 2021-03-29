NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test

The Chairman, National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa along with directors, men and officers at the national headquarters have presented themselves for drug integrity test.


The agency’s Director Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi announced this a statement issued on Monday Abuja.


Babafemi said that officials unaware upon resumption, the gates the headquarters office shut and everyone was asked be groups.


He added that a team of medical doctors led Dr. Vincent Udenze, a consultant addiction psychiatry, administered the test.


In a remark, the NDLEA boss, shortly before he took own test, said that the impromptu test was necessary ensure that “charity begins at home.


 “We cannot be asking others undergo drug test without submitting ourselves for the same.


“Coming out clean and negative gives us the moral authority to conduct the test on others.


The essence of also taking everyone surprise and inviting external medical personnel to conduct the test is to further strengthen the validity of the exercise”.


The test results released the medical team showed that Marwa returned negative along with the secretary to the agency, Mr Shadrack Haruna and other directors at the national headquarters of the NDLEA.(NAN).

