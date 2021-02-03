NDLEA boss inaugurates harmonisation committee to re-engineer agency

Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retired), Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has inaugurated a seven-member harmonization committee to reengineer the agency for optimal performance.

Marwa said this in a statement by NDLEA’s Head of Public Affairs, Deputy Corps Commander, Jonah Achema, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the committee is to address all forms of distortions hampering the smooth running of the agency.

He said the step was in keeping with Federal Government circulars and present reality in the agency that the organisation could not meet its objectives without raising the morale of the personnel.

“One of my early findings is that the morale of the officers and men has dropped to the lowest ebb.

“I have noticed distortions in the seniority roll of the agency. This has made the personnel to become poorly motivated.

“We need a highly motivated personnel to win this war which we must win by the grace of God,” Marwa noted.

The NDLEA boss further said the first thing was to resolve the issue of low morale, saying that the need to develop a proper, accurate and credible seniority roll for the personnel was called for.

“We have officers in the various commands whose promotion has been delayed for no just cause whereas the vacancies are there. Others have been overtaken by their juniors.This is an error that must be addressed.

“The committee has five terms of reference which include; receiving memoranda from aggrieved staff and analysing them in line with set criteria taking into account service progression and vacancies.

“Also in terms of successes in the prescribed promotion examinations and disciplinary issues and to make appropriate recommendations that will address the agitation for harmonisation.

“Others are to critically examine posting stagnation and address the issues of restoration of correct ranks and seniority to those who are wrongfully denied.

“Also to restore correct seniority roll and develop guidelines for career path as well as examine structural expansion of the agency,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee headed by Colonel Yakubu Bako (Retired), and Special Adviser to NDLEA Chairman, has six weeks to submit its report. (NAN).